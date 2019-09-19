Robert H. Tucker was born September 27, 1925 to Robert Lee and Mollie Burrow Tucker, and passed on September 5, 2019 just a few days short of turning 94. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and his brother Clyde. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Linda Smith Tucker, his niece Gayla Amos and her family. He attended Calvert High School in Calvert, TX and attended college in Oklahoma. Because he and his father had the same first name he was always called by his middle name Harvey. Harvey served in the United States Navy for three years, he trained in San Diego, served in the USA, Marshalls, Marianas, Carolines, Pearl Harbor, Okinawa and Japan. Awarded AT, AP, Occ. Ribbons and 1 Battle Star. After his discharge from the Navy he worked as a Supervisor and Manager for Texaco, Inc. for over 35 years. He resided in Calvert & Houston, TX. He married Linda in 1951 in Bremond, TX and they resided in Hearne, TX and for many years in San Antonio, TX and Estes Park, Colorado. He loved playing golf, liked football, car racing and many other sports. Harvey loved traveling with his wife Linda. Harvey was a loyal, loving husband and is greatly missed. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Service at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel in Mission Burial Park North 20900 IH 10 West SA TX 78257.
