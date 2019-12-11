Clayoma Gilliland, of Estes Park died December 6, 2019 at her son’s home in Fort Collins, CO. She was 94 years old. Clayoma Marjorie Lueker was born June 5, 1925 in Lincolnville, KS. Her parents were Martin and Emma (Weiss) Lueker, Jr. She graduated from East High School in Wichita, KS. On June 27, 1943, she married Gerald Quinton Gilliland in Wichita. Beginning in 1944, the couple spent many summers in Estes Park. In 1964, Clayoma and Gerald became permanent residents of Estes Park where Clayoma worked as a Registrar at YMCA of the Rockies, retiring in 1990 after 26 years of service. She was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and was also very active in the arts community including the Estes Park Chorale, the Oratorio Society, the Mountaineers, and her church’s choir. She was also a member in many plays including “Bells Are Ringing,” “Oklahoma” and “The Sound of Music.” She was especially proud to have been a soloist in the local production of “The Messiah.” Clayoma also enjoyed making stained glass creations and was a member of PEO Chapter AV, The Christian Women’s Club and The Lutheran Women’s Mission League. Gerald died in 1998. Clayoma is survived by her son Gary and his wife Char Gilliland of Fort Collins, seven grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Two sisters, Ruth Mueller and Carol Rhodus, both of Iola, KS also survive along with multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter Diana McNeill, and a brother Vernon Lueker. A Ffuneral service will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens. See www.allnuttestespark.com for more information.
Memorial gifts may be made to the National Stroke Association or the American Cancer Society, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service of Estes Park 1302 Graves Ave Estes Park, CO 80517.
