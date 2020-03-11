Mark Ardel Lovenburg, 58, passed away on March 6, 2020 at his family home with his niece at his side in Estes Park.
Mark was born on June 11, 1961 in Estes Park, CO to Galen and Olive “Dink” Lovenburg. Mark was loved by, and and touched so many people. He was a proud Estes Park Bobcat and would tell many stories of being in school like how he was one of the first swimmers on the swim team. He was good at all events on the swim team and even got awards in all swimming events but his best was the Butterfly.
His swimming dreams came to an end when he was diagnosed with Scoliosis at fourteen and had to have a rod put in his back. He stayed in band playing the tuba even in a full body cast and graduated from Estes Park in 1979. He went on to college and became an architect. Mark was so picky with his work that it took him longer than other architects to make his plans. He went on to work other places like the hospital, Holiday Inn, Local’s Grill and Michael Ricker Pewter.
Mark loved the Denver Broncos. He also loved Star Trek so much, and it was his everything. He was so proud of the time he got to sit in the Batmobile at Comic-Con.
Mark was preceded in death by both parents Galen and Olive ‘Dink’. He is survived by two brothers, Bruce Andrews and wife Jessie Holbert of Estes Park, Brett Lovenburg of Estes Park, sister Heidi-Anna Lovenburg and husband Bill Harvey of Storm Mountain, two nephews, Jimmy Connour and wife Kera of Estes Park, Ryan Tedder of Akron, CO, two nieces Angel Hatfeild and husband Eric of Estes Park, Christina Ricciardi and husband Chris of Loveland, CO. He was also loved by all six of his great nieces and nephews, Hannah-Mae Hatfield, Jersey Anderson, Donovan Anderson, Chase Hatfield, Korrina Connour and Jorin Connour.
The family held a benefit for Mark on March 10 at the American Legion post 119. The family asks that no flowers be sent and that everyone donates to The Mark Lovenburg Foundation in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517 that will benefit the Estes Park High School swim team. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
Mark’s niece wrote a poem for him:
There are Angel’s all around us,
Some we will never see,
As they minister among us,
Where ever we may be.
They may save us from danger,
Here on earth
But when we try and thank them
We wonder where they go.
But now it is time to say good bye,
The words won’t come to mind,
I can’t say good bye to my friend, my uncle,
The one I counted on, the one who
taught me everything.
The one that was there when I felt
Down and alone, good bye you angel from earth,
Some angel’s take the form of humans, some are
Voice’s in our ears, but however they approach us,
We have nothing to fear.
There are messengers from Heaven
Sent by God above…
Bringing us His love.
There are angels all around us.
I will always love you with all my heart Uncle DoDo!!
