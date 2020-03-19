04/17/1959-3/4/2020
Roger Tackman was born in Bay City, Michigan, son of Barbara and Earl Tackman (predeceased).
He went to high school in Saginaw Michigan and graduated in 1977 from Douglas MacArthur High School. After graduation he made the move to his beloved Colorado. He enjoyed anything involving the great outdoors, fishing especially held a special place in his heart! Roger, who was known and loved by many, had a heart the size of the universe. He was a thoughtful and selfless man; he would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was someone you could call on at any time of the day and he would be there. He was an amazing friend, loving husband, caring father and dotting grandfather; his memory and the impact he had on so many lives in his 60 years on this earth will never be forgotten.
Roger was quite literally a “handy-man, ” his hands created, fixed and built many beautiful works that will forever be a reminder of his presence. He built his career in carpentry, remodeling and creative building were his specialties; he could see what could be, the potential of a home, a bathroom, a backyard and he put everything he had into what he did. He took pride and joy in his work, not only for himself but for the people he served.
Roger was preceded in death by youngest brother Kevin and older sister Linda. He is survived by his wife Tammy Tackman; son Kyle Ingham; daughters, Calynn, Megan (Richard), Amber (Jimmy), along with his five grandchildren; brothers Gary (Teresa), Lloyd, Daniel and Paul along with his sister, Mary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.