On August 26, 2019, long-time Estes Park resident Cheryl Lynn Wilkerson passed away.
Cheryl was born in Dallas, Texas on January 20, 1953 to Harvey and Carolyn Hicks. After marrying Elton Wilkerson in 1972, Cheryl and Elton moved to Estes Park where they raised their two children and owned and managed the Carriage House, which operated in the Park Place Mall. After a brief hiatus, Cheryl reopened the Carriage House and also managed several retail shops in downtown Estes Park until her retirement in 2017.
Cheryl loved her family more than anything and was a devoted mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She shared her quick wit, incredible sense of humor, playful spirit and selfless attitude with everyone who knew and loved her.
Cheryl will be fondly remembered by her children Kelly and Courtney Wilkerson of Estes Park and Julie and Jeremy Huff of Clay Center, Kansas. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Daniel Scarbrough of Golden, CO, Peyton and Bree Wilkerson of Estes Park and Lane, Lacey and Lisa Huff of Clay Center, KS as well as by her former husband, Elton Wilkerson of Loveland, CO.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at noon at the Overlook Chapel at the YMCA of the Rockies. Memorial contributions can be made to Estes Park Home Health Care and Hospice in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.