Les Foiles

Les Foiles (Leslie E. Foiles) died peacefully in his sleep on March 4, 2019 in Estes Park, CO at the age of 92. A celebration of life service will be held for Les on Saturday, August 17 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion. In lei of flowers, his family requests donations to Crossroads Ministry or La Puente Home (Alamosa, CO) in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.

