Myrna L. Palmer, 74 years, of Fremont, NE formerly of Estes Park, CO died February 17, 2020.
Survived by her husband, Fred; daughter, Laura Keeney of Fremont, NE; son, Alan Palmer of Connecticut; four grandchildren, Trevor, Jordyn, Taylor and Triston Keeney; and two grand dogs, Charlie and Zoey.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Fremont.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and continues on Monday one hour prior to service at the church. Burial at Ridge Cemetery, Fremont, NE.
