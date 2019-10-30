LaVerne Massingale was welcomed home to her eternal resting place-”Heaven”-on October 25, 2019 by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a Christian all her life. She lived to be 92 years old-loving and serving Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. Calvin Massingale and many loved ones, parents and siblings. She leaves behind two daughters, Carolyn Duncan and Catherine Eastep with husband Quinton Eastep, two grandsons, Geoffrey Duncan and Carl Eastep, two great-grandchildren, Ariana Eastep and William Eastep.
With love we celebrate her life and her dedication to God.
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Psalm 116:15
A very special thank you to Carolyn and Geoffrey Duncan who put a hold on their lives to fully dedicate their life, their hearts, time and love in totally taking care of our Mother/Grandma until her passing. May the Lord who sees all their sacrifices bless them both abundantly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.