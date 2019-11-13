Frank Ricciardi

Frank Alphonse Ricciardi, died at his home in Estes Park, CO on November 8, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church 920 Big Thompson Ave. Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place Tuesday at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
A full obituary will be released when completed.
Visit www.allnuttestespark.com the leave a message for the family.
