Barbara Ann Hiney, 74, passed away February 20, 2020 in Estes Park, CO with her husband Gregg by her side.
Barbara was born October 27, 1945 in Lakewood, OH to Wilbur and Eleanor (Fenner) Shaw. She graduated from Benson High School in Omaha, NE in 1963, then attended and graduated from the University of Omaha in 1967.
Barbara married Gregory Hiney April 15, 1989 in South Kensington, MD. She had a robust career including Accounting, Dean of Education at Georgia Medical Institute, and a Teacher at Lincoln School of Commerce, Stayer Business College, Aurora University, Denver Business College and Remington College. Barb and Gregg lived all along the front range of northern Colorado before going to Astell, GA then settling in Estes Park, CO in 2007.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Estes, where she served faithfully at various times as President of the Relief Society (the Church’s women’s organization), as an adult Sunday School teacher, as a nursery teacher, and as a ministering sister. Many individuals and families were blessed by her love and service.
Barb had many interests and hobbies including quilting, sewing, and playing bridge. Barb taught an Aquanastics class at the Community Center where she made many friends. She loved to watch all sports. Barbara is survived by her husband Gregory Hiney of Estes Park, CO; nephew Jon Shaw (Angie) Omaha, NE; stepsister Carol Smid, Estes Park, CO; niece Teri Bader (Tim) Omaha, NE; grand nieces Abbi Bader, Shelby Bader and Eleanor Shaw of Omaha, NE; and a grand nephew Ansel Shaw of Omaha, NE. She was preceded in death by both parents, brother Richard Shaw and stepfather Ned Linegar.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Estes Valley Community Center on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Estes Valley Library Friends & Foundation in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit
www.allnuttestespaek.com to leave a message to the family.
