The Franklin family would like to invite all who knew Stanley Franklin to gather together to celebrate his life.
Please join family and friends to celebrate on August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at 1436 Narcissus Drive in Estes Park. Bring your fun memories and stories to share.
If you can’t make it, please email your stories to Russ Franklin at rjfswimguy@msn.com or, if you have any questions, need more information, please use the same contact information for Russ.
