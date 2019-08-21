Kristi Morley

Former long time Estes Park resident, Kristi Rau Morley died at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland August 18, 2019. She was 48 years old. Kristi was born August 25, 1970 in Denver, CO. Her parents are Herman “Fred” Rau and Deborah Smith. Kristi lived most of her life in Estes Park until moving to Loveland two years ago. She is survived by her parents and children; Ethan Morley of Estes Park and Chelsea Valdez of Fort Collins, CO, a nephew PFC Riley James Rau, aunt Susan Floyd and five grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday August 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion 850 N. St Vrain Ave. Estes Park. See www.allnuttestespark.
