Local resident Jim White died peacefully Tuesday evening October 22, 2019 in Loveland, CO. He was 92 years old.
James Villars White was born in Bay City, MI July 21,1927 to Harold V. White and Janet (Anderson) White. He attended Essexville Public School grades 1 thru 9 and graduated from Bay City Central High School in Bay City, MI. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor’s Degree in Wood Technology in 1950 where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He served in the United States Navy from 1945-46. He met his future wife Joanne Ellen Christensen while attending the U of M and married her June 21,1952 in Dearborn, MI.
Jim entered the wholesale lumber business in June 1950 and owned and operated Jim White Lumber Sales until his retirement in 1982. Jim and Joanne bought a vacation home in Estes Park, CO in 1973. They moved to Estes Park permanently in 1985.
He was a member of The Rotary Club of Estes Park, Bay City Elks and America Legion. He was a Director and Officer of Estes Valley Land Trust for over 25 years helping to preserve open space in the Estes Valley for future generations to enjoy for many years.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Joanne of 67 years, three daughters Suzanne Knutson (Jay) of Boulder, CO, Nancy Lamb (David) of Berthoud, CO, Cathy Porter (Jeffery) of Ft Collins, CO, six grandchildren Geoffrey Knutson (Amy) and Jennifer (Knutson) Frawley (Thomas), James and Lindsay Lamb, Lauren and Kelly Porter, great-granddaughters Kyleigh Lamb and Harper Knutson and great-grandson Spencer Knutson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Church Foundation or the Estes Valley Land Trust in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517.
