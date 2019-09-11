An open house to celebrate Bob Brunson’s life will be held at the American Legion Post 119 in Estes Park on Saturday October 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Mountain Conservancy in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517.
See www.allnuttestespark to send a message to Bob’s family.
