Amy Ellen Mitterer, 54, passed away on August 20, 2019 with her Mom, Dad and sister beside her.
Amy was a long-time Estes resident starting when she was a little girl. Hiking with Grandma Betty Hedlund of Estes was always a summer highlight. Amy grew up in Arvada, Colorado and graduated from Pomona High School in 1983. She received her Bachelor’s in Journalism at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
After her fun college days, Amy moved to Estes and worked at the Estes Park Specialty Clinic, State Farm Insurance and then 12 years with the Town of Estes Park. Amy’s beautiful smile, heart and quick wit greeted folks at the front desk of the town offices.
Amy lived with Multiple Sclerosis and was often seen zipping around in her snazzy wheelchair with flashing wheels and cruising about on her handcycle. Fiercely independent, Amy lived in the family’s cute little pile of logs on Highway 7. She retired in 2010, and in 2012 moved into the Prospect Park Living Center. In 2017, Amy moved down to Westminster, Colorado to be close to her family. Amy lit up any room she came into and loved all of her dear friends in Estes Park.
Amy is survived by her parents Al and Fran (Hedlund) Mitterer of Arvada, Colorado, her sister Gretchen Mitterer and her husband Dan Myers of Littleton. A celebration of her life will be held in her beloved Estes Park in late September. Donations in her memory may be made the National MS Society (900 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80209).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.