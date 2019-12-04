Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.