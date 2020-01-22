Marcia Musgrave Taylor passed away peacefully in Estes Park, CO on January 14, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was 80 years old.
Marcia was born October 28, 1939 to Dr. David E. and Gladys E. (McDermott) Musgrave in Excelsior Springs, MO. She graduated from Excelsior Springs High School and continued her education at Southern Methodist University. Marcia’s love for fine art, writing, reading and teaching led to a Doctor of Philosophy degree in English Literature with the University of Southern Mississippi.
From the age of three, Marcia spent every summer with her parents in the family cabin, The Chalet, located above the YMCA in Estes Park. The Chalet was a family treasure since 1942 and her summer visits continued through 2018. Marcia developed many enduring, lifelong friends and numerous special memories at the family cabin.
In 1972 Marcia married Robert Taylor and resided on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Following Hurricane Katrina in August of 2005, which destroyed their home, they decided to become full-time residents of Estes Park, CO.
She was a member of the Estes Park Book Club, Estes Park Woman’s Club and local PEO Chapter. Marcia had several passions; fine art, reading, writing, gardening, walking in the sunshine, watching sports on TV, and loving on her dogs. Roxie has been adopted by close friends.
Marcia is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 47 years, Robert L. Taylor. She is survived by family members and many special friends throughout the United States.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Estes Park Museum, YMCA of the Rockies (Estes Park) or your preferred animal rescue. As she requested, no services will be held. Visit www.allnutt.com to leave a message for family and friends.
