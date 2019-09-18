Barbara Jeanne DuBois died on June 26, 2019 at the Estes Park Health Center after a short illness.
Barbara Jeanne DuBois was born in Lawrence, Kansas, on November 30, 1927, to Mary (Sawtelle) and Irvin DuBois. She grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and Bethel, Kansas She attended Quindaro Elementary through 6th grade and then White Church Elementary for 7th and 8th. She graduated from Washington Rural High School where she graduated as Salutatorian. Then she attended Kansas City, Kansas Junior College where she graduated "cum laude." She worked for a time at Kansas University, where she was secretary to the Dean of the Journalism school, and she also worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Topeka, Kansas.
On September 1, 1948 she married James Warner Shriver. (When he told her he loved another lady, she divorced him). On March 25, 1955 she married Frank Lane. They were happily married for 63 and a half years. Frank was a professional square dance caller. (Mr. Lane was among the "best of the "best" in his profession and was exceedingly honored. He also was one of the founders of Callerlab - The International Society of Square Dance Callers.) Together they traveled about 80,000 miles per year to all 50 states, and six foreign countries while pursuing his career. They would have gone to more foreign countries if Barbara didn't suffer from severe sea sickness and didn't like to fly or sail. Barbara was his assistant. They worked a number of weekends and institutes and also taught round dancing around the country and worked regularly at Kirkwood Lodge at Osage Beach, Mo and Asilomar at Pebble Beach, Ca. They operated at Grosvenors Inn (Owned by Dorothy and Ted Grosvenor) in Big Thompson Canyon in Estes Park, CO for 11 years.
In 1967 they settled in Estes Park where they built their home and lived out their lives. In 1969 they built the Dance Ranch and operated it for 32 years until their retirement. For 12 years they spent winters in Green Valley, AZ.
Barbara's hobbies were knitting, sewing, needle crafts, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, dancing, hiking and reading (until health made some of those things impossible). She also kept the books and did the taxes for their activities.
Barbara was a life-long Presbyterian and was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, her husband Frank and sister-in-law Kathryn DuBois. She is survived by two brothers, Loring DuBois of Lees Summit, MO and Robert DuBois of Topeka, KS, two nephews, Steven DuBois of Lenexa, KS and Richard Albistegui-DuBois (Ellen) of Vista CA, and two great nephews, Kieran and Xavier Alabistegui-DuBois of Vista, CA.
Private interment of cremated remains will take place at the Columbarium at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, Estes Park, CO.
Donations may be made to the Community Church of the Rockes in care of Allnutt Funeral Home.
