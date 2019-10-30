Geraldine Lydia Smith (78) died at her home in Estes Park, CO on October 8, 2019. Geri was born February 14, 1942 to Andrew and Dorothy (Marquardt) Freitag in Benton Harbor, MI. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in St. Joseph, MI then attended Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, MI. Geri received a Bachelor’s degree in science and a Master’s degree in early childhood education. She started her career in teaching in Warren, MI then to Garden City, MI and Plymouth, MI. Then moving west she also taught in the Fort Collins, CO area at Dunn-Washington and Riffenburgh Elementary Schools, Geri retired in 1976.
She married her husband of 55 years, James Smith, on August 15, 1964 in St. Joseph, WI. They moved from Michigan to Fort Collins, CO then to Bellvue, CO and finally to Estes Park, CO in 1986 and later spending the winters in Green Valley, AZ. The Smiths had two daughters, Karen and Jill who would later graduate from Estes Park Schools.
After retirement Geri taught knitting, piano, Sunday school and enjoyed tutoring all children. She was very involved in the home schooling movement in Bellvue and Estes Park, CO and also promoted Christian education in the Estes valley. She was a 4-H leader in Estes Park. Geri was a member of the Estes Park Baptist Church and played piano and organ for them, she also performed piano services for the Bellvue Baptist Church, 1st Baptist Church of Estes Park and the Rocky Mountain Evangelical Church. She also loved to knit baby hats for the hospital, play mahjong with all her friends in Estes and Green Valley, and was an active member of the Green Valley Baptist Church in Green Valley, AZ.
Geri is preceded in death by both parents and her sister Johanna Hummel. She is survived by her husband Jim of Estes Park, CO, brother Stephen Freitag (Debra) of Macomb, MI, daughters Karen Smith of Loveland, CO and Jill Klawonn (Glen) of Pine Bluffs, WY, grandson Carl Klawonn of Pine Bluffs, WY, brother in-law Phil Hummel of Fountain Hills, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Open House for Geraldine L. Smith will be held on Sunday, Nov 3rd at Mountain View Bible Fellowship from 2-4 p.m. Family and friends are invited to join us for a sharing of memories, celebrating Geri's life and enjoying her favorite food, vanilla ice cream. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
