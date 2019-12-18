Estes Park resident and owner of The Old Fashion Candy Store, Fred Theriot passed away December 9, 2019 at his home. He was surrounded by his wife Jan, son Travis, family members and the mountains he so loved.
Frederick Allen Theriot was born June 14, 1957. He grew up in Pt. Neches, Texas and was a graduate of PNG High School.
Fred was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, serving in the Military Police Division. He went on to enjoy a long career in the Electrical Trade where he established many lifelong friends that he considers family.
Fred and Jan married in 1997 and lived in Texas for many years. However, they traveled to Colorado frequently and always knew Estes Park would one day be their home.
They shared a mutual love of anything related to nature, especially the wildlife of Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park. Also, anyone who knew Fred, knew how much he loved his dogs and together, he and Jan were very active in Golden Retriever Rescue.
A Celebration of Life will be held January 11, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. Please honor Fred’s request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to one of the following: Golden Retriever Acres Senior Sanctuary (GRASS) www.grass-tx.org or The Rocky Mountain Conservancy www.rmconservancy.org if you wish to send a check please send in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517. Visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
