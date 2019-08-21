Doris "Perry" Berryhill, age 97, passed away on August 15, 2019 in her home in Estes Park, Colorado.
She was born to William E. and Mary Marvin Perrenoud on October 2, 1921 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she graduated from Washington High School in 1939. After the Army Technical School was established in Sioux Falls at the outset of World War II, she met her husband-to-be, Jack R. Berryhill of Fort Morgan, Colorado, who was stationed there.
When Jack was enrolled in the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1943, Perry followed him to Chicago, where she got a job as a secretary in a law firm. Jack and Perry were married on September 30, 1944 at Calvary Cathedral in Sioux Falls. After Jack was discharged from the Army in 1945, they resided in Fort Morgan where Jack had a lifelong career in the savings and loan association founded by Jack's father, A.C. Berryhill.
Upon Jack's retirement in 1992, the couple built a home in Estes Park – the same beautiful home where Perry lived the rest of her life. Jack died in 2011.
Perry was an avid and competitive bridge player and received a Life Master Certificate from the American Contract Bridge League in 1995. She was a volunteer at the Estes Park Museum. Before moving from Fort Morgan, Perry was actively involved in the St. Charles the Martyr Episcopal Church and its popular consignment store, The Nearly New Shop.
She is survived by her five children: Jack W. Berryhill (Karen) of Black Hawk, Jeanne Achziger of Denver, Lynne Schott (Ken) of Loveland, Michael Berryhill (Lynne) of Estes Park, and James Berryhill (Julie) of Niwot; 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren (including one expected in September); and one sister, Nancy Keagy (Don) of Apple Valley, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Lou Loftesness of Sioux Falls, her brother William M. Perrenoud of Sun City, Arizona, and by a grandson, Garry Scott McLaughlin.
Perry maintained strong friendships, and her infectious smile always put people at ease. She always saw the good in people and believed in everyone's potential. Her favorite motto (from the late South Dakota Senator George McGovern) was “rudeness is a cardinal sin.” Even at age 97, she never forgot a child's, grandchild's, or great-grandchild's birthday – and hand-wrote cards and notes personally (no email for her!).
She loved her family and was so obviously loved in return. She is gone from this world, but will remain forever in our hearts. According to Perry's wishes, her ashes will be scattered near the mountain cabin in Estes Park that Jack and Perry built in 1957.
The family is planning a private ceremony for the occasion. Those wishing to make memorial gifts may consider Perry's favorite charities: the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush, Colorado; The Estes Park Museum; and the Historic Stanley Home Foundation that is in the process of restoring the original house in Estes Park built by F.O. and Flora Stanley.
Checks may be sent to Allnutt Funeral Home, 1302 Graves Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
