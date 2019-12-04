Daryl W. Lemon, 90, of Estes Park, CO. passed on to his next journey 11/30/2019.
Born 11/24/29, he grew up in Aledo, Illinois where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Davenport. They married October 25, 1947 and recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. They raised a family in Edgington, Illinois where Daryl became a master at carpentry and wood working. His remodeling and home building skills were legendary.
He and Dorothy relocated to Colorado in 1980 where Daryl built his home in Estes Park. They enjoyed watching wildlife, including deer, elk, bobcats and bears from their front deck.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy (Davenport) Lemon – Estes Park, CO. ; his children Jeanine Nyman (Bob Blind)-Centennial, CO., Dallas Lemon (Phyllis Dunlap)-Englewood, CO, Dennis Lemon-Longmont, CO, and Shari Lemon-Colorado Springs, CO; his six grandchildren Trevor, Heather, Trina, Joshua, David, and Jeffrey; and 10 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of choice. Services will be held at Allnutt Funeral Home, Estes Park, CO on Friday, December 6th at 1 p.m.
