Long time resident and business person Lavona Slack died at her home Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was 92 years old.
Lavona Ellen Graham was born December 30, 1926 in Fannin County near the community of Hudsonville, TX. Her parents were James Mattison Graham and Sarah Addie (McConnell) Graham. In her earlier days, she was a model for Nieman-Marcus. Lavona moved to Estes Park in 1960.
On March 4, 1964 she married Lowell Slack at the Community Church of Estes Park which is now the site of The Old Church Shops in downtown Estes Park. Lavona joined Lowell in running the original Taffy Shop downtown and the two were involved in Estes Park social and civic activities.
The couple traveled extensively throughout the world. Memorable trips were aboard the Queen Elizabeth II and earlier this year to Ireland.
Lavona was preceded in death by Lowell and daughter Thana Kurrle and son in law Buzz Kurrle, her parents, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her brother Dillard Graham, nephews Tom Wright, Jim Wright, Nolan Graham, Neal Graham and a niece Nila Manning.
Lavona’s life will be celebrated on Sunday September 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at her home at 850 So. St. Vrain Avenue. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post #119 in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.