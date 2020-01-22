Robert W. Ault was born March 21, 1933 in Denver, CO.
His parents were Jesse and Pearl (Parker) from Fort Collins, CO. Bob graduated from Fort Collins High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and served for four years as an Aerial Photographer on a B-36 aircraft. When he was discharged in 1955, Bob joined the Colorado State Patrol and was stationed in the Durango area.
He was fortunate to remain with the State Patrol and transfer to Estes Park in the late 1950s. After leaving the Patrol, Bob joined the Fort Collins Police Department and in 1969 came to Estes Park as the Estes Park Police Chief and held that position until 1987. Bob worked for Rocky Mountain National Park from 1990 until 2004 and after that drove the shuttle busses in the National Park for Rocky Mountain Transit. Bob loved people and loved to banter and chat and always left everyone smiling. He married Sue Kunzie in 1957, divorced in 1973 and married Helene Bana in 1980.
He was preceded in death by his parents and cousin Leona Parker. He is survived by his wife Helene, sons Rodney B. Ault and Robert Mark Ault, stepsons Keith Kuhlman, Mark S. Bana, Kirk A. Bana (Rene), grandchildren Koby Ault, Makenzie (Greg) Hensley, Audrey Ault, Trevor Bana, Emily Bana, Heath Bana, Heather Bana, step granddaughters Allison Kuhlman, Katie Kuhlman, and great granddaughter Sadie Lynn Hensley and another great granddaughter due in March.
A Celebration of Life will take place this Spring. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
