Charles B. Machado Jr passed away suddenly after a short illness. He passed away peacefully at home in Estes Park with his beloved wife and daughter by his side.
Charles was born to Charles B. and Amelia (LaSalvia) Machado on May 10, 1931. He was proud to share the same birthday as his mother and later with his grandson Brian.
He grew up in Los Banos, CA where he helped his father on his ranch. He met the love of his life in his hometown and they married in 1954.
Charles was a US Army veteran and served in the Korean War where he earned a Purple Heart.
In approximately 1963 they moved to the Pacific Coast and settled in Watsonville, California. He was a truck driver by trade, where he made many good friends. He was a member of St Patrick's church for many years.
He also lived in Estes Park since 2004. He loved going to karaoke at Lonigan's Pub. He was well known and loved by the community.
Anyone who knew him knows he lived to sing. He began singing at the age of two. Throughout the years he entertained the troops, sang at weddings and other events, churches and also sang at restaurants in Gilroy, CA and San Juan Bautista, CA. Dean Martin was his idol. They are surely crooning together now. Another passion he had was cooking, specializing in jerky and Italian food. He enjoyed camping, gardening (he loved his fruit trees), bowling, spending time with his family and was a fan of the SF 49ers, Denver Broncos and the SF Giants.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 65 years, Sylvia (DeGregori) Machado, a son Stephen Machado, of San Jose, CA, son Charles Craig Machado of Pacific Grove, CA, son Kris (Debbie) Machado of Salinas, CA, daughter Lisa (Richard) Gonzales of Estes Park, CO, a sister Beverly Orr of Los Banos, CA and grandchildren Kate (Roseville, CA), Brian (San Jose, CA), Bradley (Roseville, CA), Charles (Sacramento,CA), Thomas (Estes Park, CO), Caleb (Estes Park, CO), Aaron (Estes Park, CO) and Crimson (Estes Park,CO), also 4 great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles B Machado and Amelia E. Machado and also a brother George. He will be missed by many. He was loved by all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit
www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.