Cheryl Kay Patterson Taylor, 71, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Estes Park, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home in Fort Worth surrounded by family on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born January 5, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas to William M. and Barbara K. Patterson. Cheryl was the eldest of four and a second mother to her younger siblings, she was a loyal wife, a loving mother, and a proud grandmother. She was our angel on earth and is basking in His light in heaven.
Cheryl’s family moved from San Antonio to Fort Morgan, Colorado and finally to Hastings, Nebraska, where she was a varsity cheerleader and homecoming royalty at Hastings High School. She had a wonderful group of girlfriends there, who had reunions every summer that Cheryl looked forward to each year. After high school, she attended the University of Nebraska where she majored in Elementary Education.
Following her senior year, she took a summer job in Estes Park at Rock Acres. There she met the love of her life -- David George Taylor. After teaching in San Antonio for the school year, Cheryl and David were married in Estes Park the following summer at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. They moved to St. Louis, Missouri and then to Clinton, Iowa, where Cheryl continued teaching. Eventually they moved back to San Antonio where she became a stay-at-home mother to her two daughters, Leigh and Laura. She was actively involved in her church and in her daughters’ schools, making friends who were like family, and constantly entertaining.
David’s career took the family back to Estes Park where Cheryl was a member of the school board for nine years, and active in the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She continued to volunteer at church and schools, teach Bible Study, and constantly entertain family and friends. Cheryl was known for her kindness, her deep faith, her impeccable taste and so many memorable parties. Her family was her life, her friendships were intentional, and she treated each day as a gift.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, brother, Mark Patterson, and mother-in-law, Darlene Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, David, of Estes Park, CO and Fort Worth, TX; daughters Leigh (Rocco) Calandruccio of Austin, TX and Laura (Shawn) Finer of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren Ava Sophia and Rocco Taylor Calandruccio, Reid William and Emmy Katherine Finer; brother William Lee (Lore) Patterson of Houston, TX; sister Jill (Patrick) Bartel of Wheaton, IL; father-in-law, George Taylor of Marshalltown, IA; sisters-in-law Susan (George) Bisbee of Santa Rosa, CA and Nancy (Rick) Lindroth of Madison, WI; uncle George Patterson of Longmont, CO; aunt Katherine Erikson of Longmont, CO; several cousins, twelve nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family and friends.
The family would especially like to thank Manel Rivers for her support, love and devotion as Cheryl’s caregiver for the past several years.
Celebrations of her life will take place in San Antonio and Fort Worth, with her final service and resting place in Estes Park at the historic family cabin. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cheryl Taylor Memorial Fund where donations will be allocated to different causes Cheryl was passionate about. Please send to: Cheryl Taylor Memorial Fund ℅ Bank of Estes Park, P.O. Box 2390, Estes Park, CO, 80517.
