Estes Park resident Jan Hagen died September 17, 2019 at her home in Estes Park, CO with her daughter by her side. She was 80 years old. Janice L. Hagen was born July 9, 1939 to Allyn and Margaret (Dunn) Hagen in Ottumwa, IA. She graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, IA, and attended Iowa State University. Jan then moved to Denver, CO and enjoyed many careers including one with Frontier Airlines that allowed her to travel the world to places like Kenya and The Phillipines. She also owned and operated a catering business named Queen Bee’s Catering in Denver and worked at Wagner Equipment. She then moved to Estes Park and worked at Harmony Foundation for 20 Years. She enjoyed volunteering at the police station, cooking, baking and cheering on her beloved Colorado Rockies.
Jan was preceded in death by both parents, life partner Bryan Michener and brother Keith Hagen.
She is survived by daughter Shannon Olmsted (Matthew Wilber) of Kelly, WY, Paul & Dianne Michener of Denver, CO, Richard & Leslie Michener of Parker, CO and Dana & Audra Michener of Estes Park; grandchildren Nisa Michener, Loren & Viki Michener, Michael Michener, Geoffrey & Ashley Michener, great grandchildren Bryan, Brynn and AJ, cousin Patricia & Art Blume of Estes Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Town of Estes Park (K-9) program to support Diego, Estes Park police department’s newest recruit. Donations may be sent to Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
