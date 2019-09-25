Estes Park resident Norma Irvine passed away in her residence at Good Samaritan Village on Sept. 20, 2019. She was surrounded by the care of family, friends, and the Good Samaritan staff.
Norma was born on Oct. 27, 1928 in Toronto, Ontario and was raised in London, Ontario. In 1950 Norma married Bob Irvine and as they settled in Michigan they welcomed their oldest son, Robert in 1951 and then their only daughter, Lorraine in 1952. The family moved to southern California in the early 50s and settled in San Diego, where Norma’s husband, Bob, began a career in aerospace engineering. In 1961 Bob and Norma welcomed their youngest, Hal, into the family. In 1976, Bob, Norma, and Hal moved to Riverside, CA where Bob continued his aerospace career. In 1983 Bob retired from the aerospace industry and a new chapter in their lives was about to begin.
Norma was Bob’s partner for the next years in smuggling Bibles and Christian literature into eastern bloc countries before the Berlin Wall came down. Due to health reasons the Irvines returned to southern California and became involved in prison ministry. In 2011 the Irvines moved to Estes Park to be closer to family.
Norma’s life was defined first by faith, and then by family. At a young age Norma came to the point where she trusted Christ as her savior. Her relationship to Jesus Christ was the central pillar of her entire life. Because she loved her savior she gave her time and talents to various ministries like music, Sunday School, small group Bible studies, and regular participation in worship services.
Following Bob’s death Norma’s health slowly declined, and her mobility declined as well. What did not decline was her love for Christ, his church, and her friends and family.
Norma’s children wish to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Erika Norris for her excellent care for Norma, especially during these last months. They also wish to give great thanks to the excellent staff at Good Samaritan Village of Estes Park who cared for Norma right up to the moment she passed away. Good Sam’s was a gift to the family. Hospice of Estes Park created a protocol to allow Norma to spend her final days in her own residence. What a gift this organization is to our community. Lastly, the children want to thank the congregation of Mtn. View Bible Fellowship for welcoming Bob and Norma into their lives and for compassion demonstrated to Norma after Bob passed away.
A service celebrating Norma’s faith and our hope as Christians will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Mtn. View Bible Fellowship. Norma’s son, Dr. Hal Irvine, will officiate the service and his siblings Rob, and Lorraine, will participate as well. A reception will follow the service. Interment will take place at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Mountain View Bible Fellowship in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517.
Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the Irvine family.
