Constance Elaine Balz, 92 of Estes Park, Colorado, passed on to Heaven at her home with her daughter Susan and son-in-law, Eric, at her side on December 25, 2019. Elaine was born on March 16, 1927, in Los Angeles, California, to Jesse and Irene Greer, the youngest of their three children.
Elaine was a huge influence in her family and friend’s lives, always a beacon of light and hope. Inspiring us to keep moving forward despite life’s challenges. Her courage during her own health crisis, being a cancer survivor, and those of friends and family members whom she cared for, set an example of love and courage that we will all endeavor to emulate.
The twinkle in her eyes was always the trademark of her personality. Joy mixed with a bit of mischief, she loved to laugh and have fun. Her home reflected that spirit and was always welcoming, a place where you could be yourself.
Love is a safe place of shelter, for it never stops believing the best for others. Love never takes failure as defeat, for it never gives up. 1 Corinthians 13:7 TPT
Preceded in passing by brother, Earl Greer, sister, Edith Robinson, and daughter, Karen Pratt. Survivors are son, Richard Brunory (Teri) of Phoenix, Arizona, daughter, Susan Mankin (Eric) of Estes Park, Colorado; grandchildren, Melissa, Wendy, Joshua (Ellie), Devin (Mariah) and Loren; great grandchildren Hanna, Peyton, Olivia, Henry, Kaitlyn, Jada, and Hayden.
Donations in memory of Elaine can be made to your preferred animal rescue organization. See www.allnuttestespark.
