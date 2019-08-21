Reynold H. Olson

On August 19, 1927, Rey Olson, a much loved and only child, was born to Grace and Paul Olson. Rey grew up and attended schools in the Chicago area, leaving high school to volunteer for the Navy just short of the end of WWII.
On his honorable discharge from the Navy, Rey went to work for Ford Motor Company and was singled out for business courses at Northwestern University. He worked for Ford for over thirty years in positions ranging from mail clerk (first job) to District Manager.
It was while working as District Manager that he met and married Gloria, his first and beloved wife with whom he raised two daughters. Some years after Gloria’s death, Rey moved to Estes Park, Colorado, where he met Louise. They were married in 1985. The 34 blessed years during which they were married demonstrated Rey’s love through immense trust, ready forgiveness, spontaneous affection, good humor and community service which he gave through Rotary and the Salvation Army.
He will be missed by his wife, two daughters, Donna and Lynda, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Rey’s gracious manner, warm smile and quick wit will long be remembered by the friends and associates who knew him.
A celebration of Rey’s life will take place at the Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church located at 2000 Ptarmigan Trail – off Dry Gulch Road on Wednesday, the 28th of August at 2 p.m.
Please send gifts you may wish to make in his memory to Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park or Hospice of Estes Park by mailing checks to Allnutt Estes Park Chapel. Address: 1302 Graves Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517. Thank you so much.
See www.allnuttestespark.com to send a message to Rey’s family
