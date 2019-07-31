January 29th, 1935 to March 11th, 2019
The morning of March 11th the Big Elk Meadows VFD received a tone that we are never prepared for ... one of our own was down. On the morning of March 11th, 2019 our Retired Fire Chief Jerry Guthrie passed at home, 84 years strong. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He entered into the service of his fellow man, enlisting in the Navy, where he was introduced to aircraft firefighting and was stationed in Guam. When he mustered out of the Navy, he returned to Oklahoma City, OK, where he joined the fire department, and married Gerri Mae (literally the girl next door) in 1956.
During those early years of marriage, Mark was born (1959) and Guthrie decided a safer career was in order. So, he left the fire department and started a TV repair business. Guthrie stayed in that line of work until he “retired,” with his last job with Montgomery Ward where he oversaw services operations for the Rocky Mountain Region, covering six states. That job brought the family from Rapid City, South Dakota to Broomfield, CO.
In Broomfield, Guthrie severed the Bal Swam organization and The Optimists. Both of these organizations’ missions were for the benefit of kids, which was always a priority for him.
Through a stroke of luck, a close friend from the Optimists would introduce Jerry and Gerri Mae to Big Elk Meadows, where they moved in 1994. At that time, the fire station was a shed and two pieces of unreliable equipment. Guthrie stepped back into his firefighter role.
Guthrie would serve as the Chief of the Big Elk VFD for 20 years. Under his leadership, equipment was acquired and ultimately a real station was built. Guthrie, an innovator, brought foam into the mix for firefighting that was mounted in the back of a pickup truck so that it could move quickly and get to fires that larger equipment could not. Guthrie oversaw BEVFD’s operations for The Big Elk Fire of 2002. Everyone was evacuated except for the volunteer firefighters, who all stayed. They fought side-by-side with the US Forest Service Hot Shots. And with skill and luck, Big Elk Meadows was spared. Unfortunately, three pilots lost their lives fighting that fire (air tanker pilots: Rick Schwartz and Milt Stollak and helicopter pilot Gordon Knight), Guthrie oversaw the construction of the monument as a tribute to all of them which stands outside of Guthrie Station.
After the big fire, and after years of fundraising led by Gerri Mae (with countless donations from businesses in Estes Park), the generosity of Leonard Arnold (a contractor who lived in Big Elk Meadows) and an old fashioned “barn raising” effort by residents … the Guthrie Station at Big Elk Meadows was built. If you are business and wish to continue to donate to the silent auction that benefits Guthrie Station at Big Elk Meadows, please email markaguthrie@gmail.com.
Chief Guthrie is survived by his wife, Gerri Mae Guthrie, and son, Mark Guthrie.
Thank you to everyone who was able to make it to the Memorial Service on the 24th of March. Ringing of the 12-inch bell three times is our way to salute a firefighter who has completed their duties. The final call on the radio, is our way to pay our respects to Jerry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.