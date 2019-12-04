Sherry Lou Mowery

Sherry Lou (Young, Johnson) Mowery passed away peacefully November 19, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home at Fort Collins Good Samaritan Village.
Sherry was born May 8, 1936 in Greeley, CO where she spent much of her childhood. She graduated from CSU in 1960 with a degree in Occupational Therapy.
Sherry married George Mowery June 23, 1962 in Denver, CO. Longing for a quieter life, they moved with their two children, son Scott and daughter Kim, to Estes Park, CO in 1968.
Over their 39 years in Estes, Sherry and George ran multiple businesses including her own real estate agency. Sherry was involved in numerous local clubs, groups, and organizations, where her leadership skills were appreciated and utilized.
Sherry cultivated lifelong friendships through her many interests, including cooking and collecting cookbooks, travel, bridge, bowling, and golf. But her main interest was devoting herself to her family.
Sherry and George retired to Loveland, CO in 2007 with the desire of spending time with their beloved granddaughter Sophie.
Sherry was predeceased by Dorothy Young (mother), Rindy Lee Young (sister), Gus Johnson (father), Fred and Edna Walling (grandparents).
She is survived by her loving husband George Mowery, their daughter Kim Mowery Smith, their son Scott Mowery and his wife Mereth, their granddaughter Sophia Smith, Lyn Asbury (sister) and her husband Mark and their children Kip and Kerri, Jay T Young (brother) and his wife Joann and their daughter Jodie Ann, and other extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Good Samaritan Society 508 West Trilby Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 on Saturday, 12/7/2019 at 10am in the Chapel with a small reception to follow. Sherry will arrive at her final resting place in the Estes Valley Memorial Gardens in Spring 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Sherry’s name to Quota Club International at www.quota.org/donate or the Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins at www.good-sam.com/
locations/fort-collins-village (click Donate at the top of the page, click Support Your Local Good Samaritan Society Community, check Fort Collins Village).
