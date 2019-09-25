Donna Faye Kelso, 65, of Sheridan, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Westview Health Care Center.
She was born September 23, 1953, in North Platte, Nebraska, to Donald and Arlene Kelso. She graduated from high school in Bridgeport Nebraska in 1971.
She worked as a Budget Analyst for Rocky Mountain National Park for 22 years. She retired and moved to Sheridan, WY, in 2011 to be with her best friend of 32 years, Michael Patty. In Sheridan, she enjoyed working for Easter Seals and RENEW in their accounting departments. She spent most of her time in her yard and garden and loved every minute of it.
She is survived by her cat Willow, who has been adopted by her brother. She is also survived by her parents in Bridgeport, Nebraska, and her brother Lew in Utah, Lauren in Colorado, and Mike in Nevada.
Donna requested no services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dog and Cat Shelter of Sheridan, or the local animal shelter of your choice.
