Jim White 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Estes Park resident Jim White died Tuesday evening at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO. He was 92 years old. Arrangements are pending. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Interested in back issues of Estes Park News? Check out our Virtual E-Edition Archives and enjoy some of our previous content. Take Me to the Virtual Archives × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Virtual e-Edition October 18, 2019 October 18, 2019 Follow Us On Facebook EstesParkNews Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTrail Ridge Road Will Remain ClosedRobert L. MunkresTown ConsideringBAS1S Architecture Celebrating 20 Years In Estes ParkSearch Effort Continue In James Pruitt DisappearanceDía de los Muertos An Event For EveryoneJim WhiteAll Invited To Vintage Fundraiser For Crossroads MinistryCatch The Glow Parade Seeks Floats, Volunteers And SponsorsTrail Ridge Road Closure ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedThe Thunker, October 18, 2019 (1) Upcoming Events Oct 27 Vintage 2019 A Crossroads Benefit Sun, Oct 27, 2019 Nov 2 Storm Mountain Holiday Bazaar Sat, Nov 2, 2019 Nov 3 Storm Mountain Holiday Bazaar Sun, Nov 3, 2019 Nov 9 Introduction to Centering Prayer Sat, Nov 9, 2019 Nov 15 Walk-In and Enroll Health Coverage Fri, Nov 15, 2019 Nov 16 Walk-In and Enroll Health Coverage Sat, Nov 16, 2019 Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Real Estate in Estes Real Estate in Estes Real Estate in Estes Help Wanted Help Wanted Help Wanted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.