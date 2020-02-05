Rachel Margaret Williams departed this life on January 28th in the presence of her husband, children and grandchildren. At only 64 years old, she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier in the month.
Rachel loved deeply and is loved dearly: she loves Jesus, her family and friends. She loved the mountains, working with her fellow volunteers and the professionals at Rocky and especially loved helping visitors discover the majesty of the Park. Rachel also volunteered at the Library’s Cliffhanger used bookstore. Rachel’s passions extended to being a stay at home mom, a pediatric nurse, a hiker, reader, needle-pointer, traveler, and welcoming family and friends into her home. She was a never wavering optimist, always looking for the best in everyone she met. Moments after receiving the devasting diagnosis, she decreed that the remainder of her life must be filled with joy.
We think to honor her best will be to live the rest of our lives in faith and joy as well. We miss her so very much, we love her dearly, we were so blessed to have had her as our helpmate, mommy/mother, and nana.
Rachel is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Elizabeth, son John and his wife Liz and two beloved grandchildren, Lillian and Hayden. She is also survived by her brother Paul Anderson and his wife Sandy, her sister Betsey Klyber and her husband Mike, her sister-in-law Cheryl Gross and her husband Mike and loved nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration is planned for Monday, June 8th at 9:30 at the Moraine Park Discovery Center Amphitheater in Rocky Mountain National Park. Donations in Rachel’s honor can be sent to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517.
