Estes Park resident, Russ Jaenecke, 88, died at Brookdale Marianna Butte in Loveland on September 11, 2019. Russell Elmer Jaenecke was born October 14, 1930 in St. Paul, MN. His parents were Karl and Ella (Wolfgram) Jaenecke. Russ graduated from Harding High School and attended St. Paul Vocational School and the University of Minnesota. He served his country in the Naval Reserves Seabees on the USS Coral Sea Carrier. On June 7, 1958 he married Carole Tonett Matthey at Zion Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN. Russ was a Mechanical Designer and had worked at American Hoist & Derrick and Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing in St. Paul, MN, Honeywell Aero Space in Minneapolis, MN and Ball Aerospace in Boulder, CO from where he retired in 1995. In 2000, Russ and Carole moved to Estes Park, CO where Russ continued enjoying his hobbies of skiing, fishing, hiking, and restoring classic cars. At the time of his death, he had owned 42 cars, many of which were classics he restored. He was a past member of the Sports Car Club of America. Russ is survived by his wife Carole of Estes Park, daughter Beth Ann Hickey and her husband Bill of Big Sky, MT, a son Scott Jaenecke of Chippewa Falls, WI, a niece and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Lucille Busillo. Russ loved his family and they were an important part of his life.
A Celebration Of Life will be held Saturday October 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Allnutt Funeral Service in Estes Park. Memorial gifts may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) or Rocky Mountain E Free Church in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, Co 80517.
See www.allnuttestespark.com to send a message to his family.
