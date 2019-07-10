Please come help celebrate William (Bill) Devine’s life this Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Stanley Park, in the blue pavilion.
The celebration will start at 5 p.m. We will be serving cold cut sandwiches, and if you would like to bring a side dish of your choosing, we would appreciate it. It is also BYOD (bring your own drinks).
Please feel free to invite anyone who knew Bill and would like to come show their support.
Please wear colors! No black! And bring bats, gloves and chairs if you would like!
