Rose Bennett

Rose Stukenberg Bennett passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, after losing her struggle with depression.
Rose was born in Aplington, Iowa. She graduated from Des Moines (Iowa) Technical High School.
Rose is survived by her sister, Beth (Rick) House, her sister, June (Robin) Hand and her brother, Keith (Yvonne) Stukenberg. Rose is also survived by her nephews, Rob (Theresa) House, Christopher House and nieces, Jill (Travis) Stukenberg, Karli (Ryan) Webster and Gina (Jonathan) Langley and her six grandnieces: Margaret, Eleanor, Catherine, Anne, Sarah Rose House and Julia Langley and grandnephews: Julian Brown, Crosby and Walker Webster.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, August and Doris Stukenberg.
Rose earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Iowa State University and her Master’s Degree from Southeast Missouri State University.
Rose’s career included real estate in Virginia, and working as an elementary Special Education teacher (Fernandina Beach, FL).
Rose was a member of Estes Park Quota, a volunteer at the YMCA Camp of the Rockies (CO), Black Mountain YMCA Camp (NC), and YMCA Centers around the World. Rose was passionate about her faith, helping others and spreading joy.
Rose will be remembered at a memorial service this Friday, September 27 at 4 p.m. at the Hyde Chapel at the YMCA of the Rockies.
