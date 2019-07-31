Nita M. Stalfort, 90, passed away on July 26, 2019 in her home at the Estes Park Good Samaritan Village, Estes Park, CO.
Nita May Madere was born 12 June 1929 in Hahnville, LA and was raised by her parents E. Hubert Madere and the former Jeanne M. Keller. She taught school briefly after graduating from Southwestern Louisiana Institute, served honorably as an officer in the US Navy, worked as an airline stewardess and later pursued civilian employment with the US Army in Germany where she met and married her husband Charles G. E. Stalfort, Jr. (Chuck).
Nita raised son David and daughter Susan as a devoted Army wife and eventually moved to Orange Park, FL upon Chuck’s retirement from active duty to build their dream home. During a visit to Estes Park, Nita and Chuck discovered the Village.
In May 2010 they closed their 38 year long adventure in Orange Park, pulled their roots and moved to the Village for the start of a new one. Throughout her life her family, her gardens and plants and her Bridge games gave her contentment.
Nita is survived by her husband, Chuck, son David and his wife Trena, two grandsons Taylor and Connor and daughter Susan. Private commitment services for Nita’s ashes will be in the Estes Valley Memorial Gardens.
See www.allnuttestespark.com to send a message to Nita’s family.
