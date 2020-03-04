Robert E. Butler

Bob was born January 2, 1951 in Los Angeles, California to Raymond and Virginia Butler. He had two sisters Colleen and Patty and three brothers Steve, Mike and Tom.
When Bob visited Estes Park, he said I'm going to live here. And here he was for the last 20 years.
Bob had a great time working for his boss and friend, Lon Kinnie at the family oriented Fun City.
His love of golf, bowling, horseshoes and breweries matched him up with some great forever friends.
The Rocky Mountain National Park was pure joy for Bob taking photos often of the wildlife and changing seasons gorgeous scenery.
Estes Park Health center had amazing and beyond caring doctors, staff, nurses, pharmacists, and technicians that became very familiar with Bob's 12 year challenge as he kept kicking Multiple Myeloma to the curb.
Did we mention his sense of humor?
We are sure his passing on February 29, 2020 was done with a little thought of a date not easy to forget; Leap Year.
Family and friends are missing him terribly. He will be remembered with lots of love, smiles, laughter about his Irish humor, and raising a glass to celebrate having been a part of his life.
If you wish to make a donation in Robert Butler's memory, thank you for considering your favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Special Olympics, Multiple Myeloma Foundation or The American Cancer Society in care of Allnutt funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
