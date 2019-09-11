Dr. James Edward Saurino passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27th with his wife Judith Govan Saurino and daughter Cindy Morgan at his side. A celebration of his life will be held at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church on September 21st at 2 p.m.
Jim was born March 26, 1944 to Vincent and Grace Saurino in El Paso, Texas. He was a member of the 1964 US Olympic Equestrian Team. He served in the U S Military as a Green Beret Medic Airborne and 11th Special Forces Airborne. His Bachelors Degree in Microbiology was earned at Florida Atlantic University. Jim loved teaching and taught Science and Math at S.W. Prep School in Miami, Florida and both taught and was Headmaster at The Prep School of Boca Raton, Florida. While a student at Palmer College of Chiropractic, he was also an instructor and graduated with a Doctorate in Chiropractic with specialties in Sports Medicine and Radiology.
Jim and Judy owned Chiropractic Works in Estes Park Colorado from 1980 until 1998 where they served many community members and Estes Park High School athletes. He always gave generously of his care to those in need. During his time in Estes Park, Jim was a founding member of the Estes Park Sunrise Rotary Club, a member of Post 119 American Legion, and a member of St. Bartholomew’s Church.
Always passionate about his hobbies, Jim was a State Motocross Champion, a National Champion in SCCA F Production Sports Car Racing, and the loving owner of Duke, his standard poodle.
His family had secluded property in Hiawassee, Georgia. This was his favorite place to be for his entire life.
Jim is survived by his wife, Judy, and daughters: Wendy (Steve) Hassenpflug of Santa Clarita, CA; Cynthia (Andy) Morgan of Estes Park, CO; Kat (Daniel) Ludlam of Estes Park, CO; Jessica (James) Buehler of Seattle, WA; 12 grandchildren; three brothers; a sister; and many nieces and nephews.
He joins his beloved son, Jimmy, in Heaven.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association, (7200 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 301 Denver, CO 80224).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.