To The Editor:
I want to encourage all of the residents of the Estes Valley to support the joint agreement that we have with Larimer County known as the Intergovernmental Agreement, or IGA. The IGA has worked very well for both town and county residents since 1997. It has given more representation to all citizens, especially county residents, via the Estes Valley Planning Commission, with land-use issues. The county residents currently can contact the EVPC members, county commissioners and town trustees for all of their concerns. However, some of our elected officials in town and country want to dismantle this joint agreement and have two separate plans, one for the town of Estes Park and another for the county. My husband and I live in Carriage Hills which is in the county. If the two separate governmental bodies go their separate ways, the EVCP will dissolve and county residents will have less representation, only the three county commissioners whose offices are in Ft. Collins. Town residents butting up with county residents here in Carriage Hills will be under separate plans when development occurs on either side. This convoluted scenario will be confusing, frustrating and costly for both county and town residents.
There is a joint meeting on Thursday, November 14, at Estes Park Town Hall between the mayor/trustees and the county commissioners. At this meeting they will decide either to keep and update the current IGA or for the town and county to go their separate ways. The time of this meeting is yet to be determined. Citizens throughout Estes Valley should attend and voice their concerns about the adverse effects of having two separate plans.
Sylvia Schneider
