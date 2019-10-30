To the Editor:
We know how time flies - holidays and other important dates …November 5th and December 10th will be here before we know it! Raise your hand if you know the significance of these dates! Just in case you forgot, November 5 we vote on tax issues and December 10, the marijuana issue.
Do you ever wonder why a proprietor of a successful marijuana dispensary in Denver would want to establish a like business in Estes Park? Carolyn Newberry and son, Cameron Boegner (20 something years old) initiated their wishes by petition earlier in the year. The dispensary issue will be voted on December 10th, yes or no, at taxpayer expense. (No one really knows where the majority of Town Trustees stand on the issue except one would like to use the tax monies for child care facilities. Seems like slight of hand to me.)
“It’s unclear how the town would structure its sales and excise taxes if the initiative passes. A separate election would be required to impose those taxes on marijuana facility revenues. That item would come to a vote in the April 7, 2020 Municipal election if this ordinance is approved”, at taxpayer expense. Quotes are from an October issue of EP Trail-Gazette.
Read the newspapers from Longmont and you can get the true feeling of what marijuana will do for Estes Park. Does one really believe the benefit of tax monies would justify the outcome of increased crime, family crises, mental health issues, homelessness, true drug addition, suicide. It doesn’t affect one or two, but the entire community. The question has been asked “Where would those in need get their medical marijuana?” My question is, “Where are they getting it now? ” That’s no excuse. And the next thing to come would be the mushrooms…there’s no stopping when it once gets started.
On December 10, vote your conscience for our family oriented community.
Respectfully submitted,
Pat Newsom
Estes Park
