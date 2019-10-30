Congratulations and thanksgiving to the Flat Irons Construction, their staff and all of the subcontractors, and the traffic control team for a job well done and a beautiful Highway 7 from Allenspark to Estes Park.
In two long summers, nearly four million vehicles from bicycles to semi's safely crossed that 15 miles. This is at the same time over 36,000 yards of excess material was broken up, excavated, and moved by thousands of truck loads. It was done without any demolition. This made the longest waits for us less than 15 minutes where the use of demolition would have made it hours at best.
We all had schedules to keep and highway construction is a trial and burden at best. Possibly these thoughts will help put the frustrations in perspective. As a fellow tradesman for over 40 years, I want to say thank you to everyone who made this project move as well as possible and for a beautiful job well done.
Sincerely,
Brian and Rosemary Donahue
