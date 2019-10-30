To The Editor:
Understanding and knowing the signs and symptoms of a drug overdose is paramount in today’s drug epidemic. What’s being considered as the worst man-made public health crisis ever recorded, the drug problem Colorado is currently facing has affected nearly every community state-wide. According to the Denver Post, in 2018, 974 people died of a drug overdose in Colorado, down from the state's record of 1,012 deaths in 2017, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. It is the first year overdose deaths have decreased since 2012. Although this is better news, the fact remains that Colorado, like many other states, sits in the crosshairs of the drug crisis and overdoses are happening more and more in affluent, suburban communities rather than just occurring in inner city or impoverished areas. The Coloradoan.com reports in Larimer County, the number of overdose deaths fell, from 61 in 2013 to 39 in 2016. The Larimer County Coroner's 2017 report shows 38 accidental drug overdose deaths. From 2001 to 2016, drug overdose deaths have more than doubled in Larimer County, so now more than ever, it’s important to know the signs of a drug overdose. If your loved one is struggling with addiction, educate yourself now. It can save their life and give them person an opportunity to be saved from the scourge of drugs and not just become a statistic.
For more information on the signs of a drug overdose, visit https://www.narconon-colorado.org/blog/signs-and-symptoms-of-drug-overdose.html. If you are in need of a referral to a treatment center, call us at Narconon Colorado at 877-833-1058.
Jason Good
Director of Community Outreach
Narconon Colorado
