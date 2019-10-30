To The Editor:
I am writing this letter to recognize the selfless bravery of one Estes Park Police Officer. On Sunday, October 6, a crowd of people on both sides of the river were observing a bull elk and his harem in the river between the parking garage and the Estes Park Visitors Center.
Officers were keeping people at a safe distance in the parking garage when two children around the age of ten, and apparently unaware of the situation, emerged from the far east side of the garage and walked toward the footbridge. The bull, seeing two individuals approaching his cows, began walking toward the youths to confront them. An officer stepped out on the walkway, called out to the children to move quickly across the bridge and then positioned himself in the pathway between the bull and the two youths. The officer stretched out his arms to draw the bulls attention toward himself and away from the children. The bull lowered his head pointing his antlers at the officer and now began to advance on the officer while he slowly backed up to the left to draw the bull away from the children. The bull continued to advance on the officer stopping only a few feet away, paused then turned and went back to his harem. All of us watching this were impressed with this officers quick thinking and willingness to risk his own safety by stepping out and placing himself in harms way to protect these two children. I later spoke to the officer but unfortunately, did not get his name.
James Palleschi
