Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing in the afternoon. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 25. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 14F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.