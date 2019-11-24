Our pilgrims will greet you, seat you, and serve you. This feast is provided to you and your friends/family at no cost due to our communitys generosity!
These photos speak for themselves…joyful, filling, friendship building, expressions of thankfulness, entertaining and, so much more!
This gathering allows you the opportunity to free up from cooking and cleaning and sit together in relaxation and conversation.
If you are not able to mobilize yourself to join us, we will deliver that feast to your home. Contact Steve Misch, smisch1@msn.com to place your order (again), no cost, and the meals will arrive mid-day on Thanksgiving.
With deep thankfulness to you, Estes Park, for allowing this “Thanksgiving Community Gathering” to be soooo successful. You make it happen and have now for 19 years.
In thankfulness, Steve Misch
