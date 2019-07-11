The Reliance Fire Museum will host an Open House on Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Reliance Fire Museum is a gently guarded secret in the Estes Park community, out of sight of most curious eyes. It is the place where old fire engines come to get a breath of new life, as they are restored to new condition for their owners: collectors, cities, museums and fire fighter associations. It is also a place that a fine collection of old trucks now make their permanent homes.
Founded in 1994 by Douglas Klink Jr., the museum continues under his direction today, showcasing symbols of America's firefighting efforts from the last century. Each piece of apparatus carries with it a colorful history that reveals a designers dream, a firefighter’s tireless work and a community’s pride. Those elements are brought to life during museum tours.
The 12,000 square foot museum building contains various pieces of apparatus, and several static displays of one-of-a-kind and retired firefighting artifacts.
The Reliance Fire Museum collection of American firefighting pieces offers you a glimpse into the evolution of technology as you browse over 100 years of advances- beginning with their 1901 Waterous Steam Pumper (that still pumps).
Most of their apparatus can be started and pumped on any given day. In fact, their 1967 Snorkel was called out of retirement in 2009 to assist the local volunteer fire department during a multi-department effort to control a 20,000 square foot shopping mall fire.
It's not uncommon to see a Reliance truck cruising through downtown Estes Park as their volunteers exercise the engines and keep them in operating condition.
When you visit the Reliance Fire Museum, you'll have a chance to see some antique trucks in the process of being restored. They are fortunate to have a full service restoration shop in the museum. Their guided tours take you into the restoration shop where you might see the inside of an Ahrens Fox engine block, or the belly of an American LaFrance being painted (restoration shop is not accessible to self-guided tours).
At Reliance Fire Museum they have preserved many of the techniques used in the original construction of older apparatus. These include gold leaf decoration and striping, spinning of metal pieces such as steamer crowns, and rebuilding of engine and pumps with leather seals and/or rubber valves.
When you visit, you'll see, smell and feel the power of the fire engine, as they originally served your metropolitan and rural communities.
The Reliance Fire Museum is a 501(c)3 not for profit corporation and tax deductible donations are accepted- and are an important source of funding for museum operations.
This will be the only open house during the summer of 2019. Check their Facebook page for up to date information and to see photos of current projects. Public tours are free of charge. Donations to help operate the museum are always welcome, but not required. Reliance Fire Museum is located at 460 Elm Road, and to get there from downtown Estes Park, head West on Moraine Ave. to Elm Road. Take a right on Elm Road and follow it about 3/4 mile to the museum, on the right. Call 970-577-1953 or visit reliancefiremuseum.org for more information.
