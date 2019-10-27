To provide safe passage for trick-or-treaters during Estes Park’s annual community Halloween festivities, the Town of Estes Park will close Elkhorn Avenue from Spruce Drive to Riverside Drive from 5 p.m. until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Side street traffic will be detoured accordingly.
The lane closures are intended to increase safe areas for pedestrians, while at the same time improving the ability of adjacent businesses to participate in the Halloween festivities. The fencing and cones will guide pedestrians to designated crosswalks. Officers from the Estes Park Police Department will be stationed throughout downtown for added safety.
The Town of Estes Park encourages residents to bring their children downtown for a safe and fun Halloween celebration provided by the community’s local businesses, organizations and residents. Trick-or-treating families are encouraged to follow these safety tips:
• Costumes should be highly visible with reflective materials.
• To prevent tripping, costumes should not drag on the ground.
• Props should not have sharp edges that could cause injury.
• Carry a flashlight after dark.
• Walk, don’t run.
• Unless there is a designated street closure, walk on sidewalks and use designated crosswalks only.
