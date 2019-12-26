Bright Christmas Wraps Up 35th Year

The Bright Christmas organization would like to thank the generous community of givers who made our 35th year of providing for families in need, a most successful one. Sometimes numbers do tell a story…
This year…
113 families will have a Christmas made bright by our many partners and sponsors
255 children will smile a bit brighter on Christmas morning
38 children will receive brand new bikes that they asked for
205 new pairs of shoes or boots will be available for those who need them (Plum Creek)
30 families will enjoy the benefits of a YMCA membership (Estes Park Center)
6,200 cans, bags, boxes, bottles, jars, etc. of food were purchased for the families (Country Supermarket) for a wonderful Christmas dinner and more
625# of rice have been donated and distributed (Claire’s on the Park)
Countless thanks go out to our partners who year after year, continue to show the character of the folks in Estes Park... Crossroads, 18 Hole Golf Course staff and facilities, Estes RentAll, Poppy’s, Mama Rose’s
Countless hours have been spent by an army of volunteers, shopping, wrapping, sorting, boxing food, organizing quality used linens and bedding, Christmas decorations and gently used household goods (Elizabeth Guild, Aspen Winds, Village Thrift Store)
To the many families, individuals, service clubs, businesses, churches and others who sponsored families for gift giving, we thank you for your generosity!
As we close out this decade, we are grateful for the opportunity to care for our neighbors in need in such a special way. It does take a “village to make Christmas brighter” for so many! Happy New Year from all of us to you and yours’!
